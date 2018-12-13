Lane gives back to Richmond boxing coach who helps keep kids off the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Lane Casadonte chose to surprise a community difference maker he featured on Beyond the Roster earlier this year.

“For our month of giving today we are going to take you back to January when we first told you about coach Omar Aleem and the 9th Dimension boxing gym on Hull Street,” said Casadonte. “It’s a family run operation that does their best to help bring kids off the streets and train them in self-defense.”

Unfortunately, Aleem and the gym have run into some tough times lately.

“So, we came over to the Shelia Lane Walmart and manager Anita Rouse is here and Walmart is going to make a donation of boxing equipment to the gym today,” said Casadonte.

That boxing equipment included training gloves, punch mitts, and heavy bags

Casadonte headed to the gym with a few surprises for Aleem. Casadonte first, presented him with a gift card to continue helping kids in the community.

“But that’s not everything we have,” said Casadonte. “Our friends from Walmart are coming in with a $1,500 check for the gym, as well as all this equipment for the gym. All of this stuff, brand-new for you to help the kids in this area.”

“I really appreciate it. It means a lot to us and the kids,” said Aleem.

Walmart store manager Anita Rouse says Aleem’s story resonates with her because her father also opened a boxing gym to help kids in the community.

“Thank you for all that you are doing for the community… the community appreciates you. Thank you,” she said.

All month long, the CBS 6 news team will be in the community, helping people through random acts of kindness.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.