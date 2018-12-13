An ugly sweater can save you money at Kings Dominion’s WinterFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- Want to save money while checking out Kings Dominion’s WinterFest? Wear an ugly sweater!

"In honor of National Ugly Sweater Day, guests can show their holiday spirit and wear their ugliest, tackiest sweater to the park on December 21 to get admission to WinterFest for only $19.99 per ugly sweater-wearing person," a Kings Dominion spokesperson said. "To receive the admission discount offer, simply show your ugly sweater at the admissions window located at the front of the park."

While the park's new holiday-themed experience debuted in November 23, it will be opened nightly December 14 thru December 31 (with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

WinterFest has transformed the park into a winter-wonderland complete with millions of holiday lights, festive decor, and a 300-foot tall Christmas tree replacing the park's famous Eiffel Tower. Activities include a nightly tree-lighting ceremony, live shows, roaming performers, ice skating, family rides, a special holiday menu, and even falling snow.