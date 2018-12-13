Missing Chesterfield 6-year-old may be with mom in black Jetta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 6-year-old Chesterfield girl who was last seen on Monday.

Chesterfield Police said Karsen Miller, 6, was reported missing on Wednesday by Child Protective Services.

Officials said the child is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Kelli Renee Miller.

Miller is is described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on her right leg.

Karsen is described as a white female with brown hair.

Miller may be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia license plate VLZ-6342.

Anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

