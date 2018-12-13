CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

JumPing for a good cause

Posted 11:43 am, December 13, 2018,

RICHMOND, Va - Delegate Lamont Bagby and Pam Mines, the Executive Director of the JP JumPers Foundation joined us in the studio to talk about the foundation and their work servicing families affected by special needs. JP JumPers will host a Special Needs worship service at 4pm Saturday, December 15th at the Huguenot High School Auditorium located at 7945 Forest Hill Ave. http://jpjumpersfoundation.org/