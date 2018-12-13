JumPing for a good cause

RICHMOND, Va - Delegate Lamont Bagby and Pam Mines, the Executive Director of the JP JumPers Foundation joined us in the studio to talk about the foundation and their work servicing families affected by special needs. JP JumPers will host a Special Needs worship service at 4pm Saturday, December 15th at the Huguenot High School Auditorium located at 7945 Forest Hill Ave. http://jpjumpersfoundation.org/
