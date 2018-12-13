“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Minister Keith Armstead performed "Wonderful Time of the Year" live in our studio. He is a composer, author, arranger, vocalist and play writer and can be found as the music pastor of King George Church of God in King George, VA.

Keith recently released his first book called "Grow Your Music Ministry Health 101" and a new CD. You can find more information on all of Minister Keith Armstead's music here: https://www.allmusic.com/artist/minister-keith-armstead-mn0002109897/discography