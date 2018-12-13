Fire Captain on leave after crashing work SUV, walking into cow field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Loudon County say Captain Brandon Billingsley is on leave after he crashed his work SUV last month in Damascus.

An eye-witness says he watched as the 31-year-old hit a fence and a tree with his emergency lights and sirens activated.

According to the witness, he then got out with a pizza in his hand - put it on the hood - and walked off into a cow field where he was later caught.

Billingsley is currently facing several charges, and court records show this isn't the first time. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to a DWI and was given supervised probation.

"At this time, he's taking the position that he is not guilty of anything but a car crash which happens every minute in our area," Billingsley's attorney said.

A spokesperson for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue confirms Billingsley is not assigned to a firehouse but rather works in an administrative role.

She declined to share his exact job duties but stressed the he was off-duty at the time of the crash and has been on leave ever since.

His mother says her son has been going through a tough time lately and court records show he filed for divorce last year.