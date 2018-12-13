Person killed on Hull Street Road
Financial Advice for Women in Transition

December 13, 2018

RICHMOND, Va - Financial Advisor Tracy Shackelford and former widow Stacy Anderson offered tips for women in transition who are now faced with financial decisions. Tracy and her team help clients navigate situations like divorce, losing a spouse, losing a parent and planning for retirement. You can get more information at http://virginia.nm.com/.