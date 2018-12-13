Bomb threat emails lead to building evacuations across the country
NEW YORK — Dozens of institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, causing evacuations and sweeps of buildings.
At this time it unclear if the threats, which have been sent to places including the University of Washington in Seattle, throughout San Francisco and Penn State University in Pennsylvania, are connected. The FBI said it is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to provide assistance.
In Seattle, UW noted in a campus-wide alert that the FBI had “advised that the email is not a credible threat.”
The university concluded sweeps of possibly affected buildings.
The Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia, Washington and the Park Record newspaper in Park City, Utah, also received similarly threatening emails. People have been allowed back inside buildings at those locations, according to tweets on their verified Twitter accounts.
In California, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office had “an influx of email threats” and is taking them seriously, although no threat has been substantiated.
The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of bomb threats at locations throughout the city.
“We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats,” police said.
Pennsylvania State Police are “investigating some bomb threats in the eastern part of the state,” a spokesman for the department tells CNN.
“Penn State University Police, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a message received by individuals in multiple locations on campus and across the state,” the university said in a statement. “Police say this does not appear to be a legitimate threat, however, an investigation is ongoing.”
In the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, police have responded to multiple bomb threats Thursday afternoon.
Here is a list of threats received as of 2:45 p.m.:
Norfolk
Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Avenue
Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Olney Road
World Trade Center, 1010 W. Main Street
SL Nusbaum Realty, 440 Monticello Avenue
Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive
2000 block of Kenlake Place
Shepherds Way, 805 Park Avenue
Virginia Beach
Hebrew Academy
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company, Lynnhaven Parkway
Hilton Oceanfront, Atlantic Avenue
Newport News
City Hall
Interstate Warehouse, Hardwood Drive
Advantage Auto, Jefferson Avenue
City Center, Towne Center Drive
Portsmouth
2500 block Detroit Street at AB Stowe Incorporated
Chesapeake
Multiple locations
York County
2400 Fort Eustis Boulevard
Poquoson
City Hall – 500 City Hall Avenue
830 Poquoson Avenue
All of the threats were made via email, police said.
Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the following locations:
Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Ave – 1:35 p.m.
World Trade Center, 101 W. Main St – 1:43 p.m.
SL Nusbaum, 440 Monticello – 1:51 p.m.
Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Only Rd – 2:18 p.m.
Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Dr – 2:36 p.m.
2000 block of Kenlake Pl (home-based business) 2:33 p.m.
Shephards Way, 805 Park Av – 2:49 p.m.
Authorities said each location received the same email, which prompted the businesses to call Norfolk Police. So far, no threat has been found at any of the locations.
The FBI issued the following statement regarding the issue:
“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, including in Hampton Roads, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”