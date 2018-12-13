× Bomb threat emails lead to building evacuations across the country

NEW YORK — Dozens of institutions across the country received email threats Thursday afternoon, causing evacuations and sweeps of buildings.

At this time it unclear if the threats, which have been sent to places including the University of Washington in Seattle, throughout San Francisco and Penn State University in Pennsylvania, are connected. The FBI said it is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to provide assistance.

In Seattle, UW noted in a campus-wide alert that the FBI had “advised that the email is not a credible threat.”

The university concluded sweeps of possibly affected buildings.

The Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia, Washington and the Park Record newspaper in Park City, Utah, also received similarly threatening emails. People have been allowed back inside buildings at those locations, according to tweets on their verified Twitter accounts.

In California, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office had “an influx of email threats” and is taking them seriously, although no threat has been substantiated.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of bomb threats at locations throughout the city.

“We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats,” police said.

Pennsylvania State Police are “investigating some bomb threats in the eastern part of the state,” a spokesman for the department tells CNN.

“Penn State University Police, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a message received by individuals in multiple locations on campus and across the state,” the university said in a statement. “Police say this does not appear to be a legitimate threat, however, an investigation is ongoing.”

In the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, police have responded to multiple bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

Here is a list of threats received as of 2:45 p.m.:

Norfolk

Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Avenue

Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Olney Road

World Trade Center, 1010 W. Main Street

SL Nusbaum Realty, 440 Monticello Avenue

Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive

2000 block of Kenlake Place

Shepherds Way, 805 Park Avenue

Virginia Beach

Hebrew Academy

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company, Lynnhaven Parkway

Hilton Oceanfront, Atlantic Avenue

Newport News

City Hall

Interstate Warehouse, Hardwood Drive

Advantage Auto, Jefferson Avenue

City Center, Towne Center Drive

Portsmouth

2500 block Detroit Street at AB Stowe Incorporated

Chesapeake

Multiple locations

York County

2400 Fort Eustis Boulevard

Poquoson

City Hall – 500 City Hall Avenue

830 Poquoson Avenue

All of the threats were made via email, police said.

Norfolk Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the following locations:

Keim Center, 2121 Colonial Ave – 1:35 p.m.

World Trade Center, 101 W. Main St – 1:43 p.m.

SL Nusbaum, 440 Monticello – 1:51 p.m.

Chrysler Museum, 245 W. Only Rd – 2:18 p.m.

Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Dr – 2:36 p.m.

2000 block of Kenlake Pl (home-based business) 2:33 p.m.

Shephards Way, 805 Park Av – 2:49 p.m.

Authorities said each location received the same email, which prompted the businesses to call Norfolk Police. So far, no threat has been found at any of the locations.

The FBI issued the following statement regarding the issue:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, including in Hampton Roads, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”