Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va...The Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad invite you to join the Officers of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond K9’s, working animals, pets, and fellow animal lovers at the annual seasonal “Blessing of the Animals”, recognizing working animals and celebrating the joy of companion animals at this special time of year. The Blessing is performed by Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies Friday, December 14, 12 Noon (Rain or Shine) in Shockoe Slip Fountain (Morgan Fountain) in front of The Martin Agency (1 Shockoe Plaza, Richmond, Va. 23219.)

You'll meet the Officers and Horses of the Richmond Mounted Police Unit, Special Seasonal Music performed by Susan Greenbaum and Mounted Squad merchandise available for sale. So Deck Your Dogs with Bows and Holly and “dress for the season” - bring your pet or photo of a beloved pet and gifts of pet food, it will be donated to Richmond Animal Care and Control. Carrots and apples appreciated by the Police Horses. For more information contact: Sue Mullins Ramsey – 804-543-9088 (slgmramsey@gmail.com)