Police: Man fired flare gun inside Colonial Heights bar

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Hopewell man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after police said he fired a flare gun inside a Colonial Heights bar.

Billy Ray David, 38, was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, arson, possession of a firearm by a felon, escape, assault on law enforcement officer, felony larceny, and obstruction in connection to the November 25 crime at Benny’s Tavern on the Boulevard.

“Colonial Heights Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting at Benny’s Tavern [at 5:07 a.m.],” a Colonial Heights police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived within two minutes, but the suspect had left the area.”

Officers later determined it was David inside the restaurant and he had fired a flare gun which damaged the business.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hopewell Police arrested David on December 6.

“Once in custody, David attempted to escape and additional warrants were obtained,” a police spokesperson said.

He was held in jail without bond and is due in court on February 6.