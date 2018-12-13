× “Bikes For Christ”

RICHMOND, Va.–

Giving the gift of cycling. A Local church says they need your help to do that for hundreds of children.

Pastor Timothy Kirven says “These are brand new bikes that we give children who’ve never had bikes a lot of times in their life. I was 14 years old before I got my brand new bike and that would kind of allow me – I don’t want to wait for children to be teenagers to enjoy a brand new bike and the smiles on these kids face when they get a bike is priceless.” This year “Bikes For Christ” is also giving away a grand prize of a two-seater Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder. The Bikes for Christ Giveaway is on Saturday, December 22nd.

Right now organizers are working to collect as many bikes as they can, and they tell CBS 6 they are in need of donations so they can buy even more bikes. Last year, they gave away hundreds of bikes but were forced to turn away 200 kids and they want to make sure that doesn’t this year. If you’d like to donate to the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/rva-bikes-for-christ?member=952232. If your child would like a bike, you need to register by call 804-648-8031.