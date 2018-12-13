× 10 displaced after two fires in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — 10 people have been displaced from their homes after two fires in Henrico County on Thursday evening.

The first fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Braddock Road. According to Henrico Fire, the fire started when food on the stove caught flame and spread to the cabinets above the stove. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire and ensured that all residents were out of the home. Six adults and four children will be displaced by this fire and the Red Cross will be assisting them.

The second fire was called in shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Louisa Street when residents called 911 and reported fire and smoke shooting from their oven. Firefighters quickly arrived and controlled the fire and no residents were displaced or injured.

Henrico Fire reminds everyone of the importance of watching anything you cook. Here are a few safety tips for safe cooking:

-Don’t leave the kitchen to watch TV. Use a radio or such in the kitchen so you can stay with your stove.

-Wear an oven mitten or ladle on a string to remind you that you are cooking.

-Don’t nap while you are cooking. If you are tired, eat something that doesn’t require cooking.