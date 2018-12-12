How woman scored free Monument Avenue 10K registration for life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K, which has drawn runners to Richmond for nearly two decades, celebrated a major milestone with their 500,000th registrant on Wednesday.

As a result, Sports Backers surprised Sara Graf, who is the 500,000th runner to register for the 10K in the race's history, with a cake and the news that she can compete in the race for free for life.

Graf said the news was a “dream come true” since she and her family are avid runners.

“It’s something I look forward to every year,” Graf said. “I've done a lot of other races, but this one in particular is so fun. There's so much... energy and it's such a great community feel.”

The 20th annual Monument Avenue 10K is slated to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Adults can register for just $35 before the registration price increases on Jan. 16. Click here for more information.