The Tobacco Company Restaurant reopens 17 months after devasting fire 

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a year and a half after a devastating fire, the Tobacco Company Restaurant in Shockoe Slip reopened Tuesday afternoon.

With a massive renovation and restoration, the restaurant’s decor has changed a bit, but its menu is relatively the same, with a few new tweaks.

David Campbell, who has been with The Tobacco Company for 40 years, said he was excited for some updates the year-and-a-half-long closure allowed the restaurant to undergo.

There is a refreshing new art deco lounge, updated specially-commissioned artwork, more banquette seating, and intimate booths.

There are a few some menu tweaks as well.

Expect to see a small plate menu on the first floor and more seafood added to the steakhouse menu.

The dance club on the bottom floor, where Campbell hung out when he was younger, will still be a thing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The place has an airier, more open look to it now, however.

The Shockoe Slip restaurant closed in July 2017 after a devastating fire, just a week before the restaurant's 40th anniversary.