RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Mike Lindsey of EAT Restaurant Partners walked us through the steps on creating a Nashville-Style hot fried chicken sandwich. He even whipped up a homemade ranch dressing and paired it with hand sliced pickles along with ranch slaw on a sweet potato bun.

You can find this sandwich and more at the new Hot Chick Fried Chicken Joint set to open in mid-January. https://www.hotchickrva.com/