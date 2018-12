Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - We caught up with Dorothye Brodersen of Infotel Systems to talk about how the SonaBank P.O.W.E.R. program helps her run Richmond's only locally owned telephone company. Dorothye is a member of the P.O.W.E.R. Advisory Board. She said she loves that the program gives her an opportunity to showcase her business and introduce her to the services of other women-owned businesses that she needs.

For more information, you can visit www.sonabankpower.com or https://infotelsystems.com/