Richmond woman has been living without heat for weeks: ‘These are basic needs’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen Green says for more than two weeks she's been living without heat in her Hillside Court apartment.

Green says at least three of her radiators have been completely cold, pumping out no heat in her bedroom and living room.

“I just think, mind over matter,” said Green. “It’s not freezing, but still, it’s not the way it should be in the winter months.”

The Richmond woman says she contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers as a last resort, frustrated that she has followed all of the steps to get them repaired through the Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA), but had not received the resolution she was hoping for.

“It snowed... Nobody has been here,” said Green.

CBS 6 contacted the RRHA spokesperson Orlando Artze who confirmed that Green did file a maintenance request. He also said there are about a half dozen Hillside Court apartments that they know of that are experiencing heat issues.

Officials said an on-site contractor would make the rounds to assess the severity of the problems and make repairs before the day was over.

“If somebody comes today, good. I’ll be happy. If not, I won’t be surprised,” she added.

Green said she wants her heat fixed as soon as possible so she can relax, enjoy Christmas, and not be stressed.

“These are basic needs. Shelter, heat when it’s cold outside. Just some common courtesy, that’s all,” said Green.

Green says she was told she can pick up a space heater, something she calls a temporary fix. She would like to see her heat fixed permanently.

As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Green said she was still waiting for the contractor to arrive at her apartment.

