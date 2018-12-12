Ooey Gooey Tortellini Mac & Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Great friend of the show Chef K made her famous Four Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Mac & Cheese. It will have you saying, “More please.” You can see more dishes by Chef K at https://chefkcooking.com/.

Chef K’s Famous Four Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Mac & Cheese

Alfredo:

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Butter

1½ cups Heavy Cream

½ cup Chicken Broth

1½ cups grated Parmesan Cheese

In a large skillet, heat oil, add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Stirring constantly, add butter and whisk in cream, broth and cheese until smooth. Remove from heat and set aside.

Mac & Cheese:

8 cups Four Cheese Tortellini (frozen), cooked as directed

Alfredo, as above

2 lbs Shredded Cheddar Jack

Preheat oven to 350o

In an oven safe dish, combine tortellini and Alfredo. Mix in 1 lb of shredded cheddar Jack cheese. Combine well and top with remaining 1 lb of cheese. Bake until melted and bubbly 30-40 minutes. Serve and enjoy this oooey gooey yummoliciousness.