Ooey Gooey Tortellini Mac & Cheese

RICHMOND, Va - Great friend of the show Chef K made her famous Four Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Mac & Cheese. It will have you saying, “More please.” You can see more dishes by Chef K at https://chefkcooking.com/.
Chef K’s Famous Four Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Mac & Cheese
Alfredo:
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1 Tbsp Butter
1½ cups Heavy Cream
½ cup Chicken Broth
1½ cups grated Parmesan Cheese
In a large skillet, heat oil, add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Stirring constantly, add butter and whisk in cream, broth and cheese until smooth. Remove from heat and set aside.
Mac & Cheese:
8 cups Four Cheese Tortellini (frozen), cooked as directed
Alfredo, as above
2 lbs Shredded Cheddar Jack
Preheat oven to 350o
In an oven safe dish, combine tortellini and Alfredo. Mix in 1 lb of shredded cheddar Jack cheese. Combine well and top with remaining 1 lb of cheese. Bake until melted and bubbly 30-40 minutes. Serve and enjoy this oooey gooey yummoliciousness.