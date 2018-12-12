× Man shot in parking lot of Chester restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police are looking for a gunman after an early morning shooting outside a Chester restaurant.

Police said they responded to a local hospital to investigate a shooting.

An investigation indicated that a male victim was shot during a dispute outside “I Don’t Know Sports Grille” in the 1900 block of West Hundred Road at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and may be related to an earlier altercation at the restaurant.

The suspect was only described as an adult male. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or via the P3 app.

