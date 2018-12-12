Look your best this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holidays season is upon us, and you want to look your best! Lifestyle Consultant Annette Figueroa shared her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with PlexaDerm. Annette shared some remarkable before and after photos of people using PlexaDerm.

As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers can enjoy 50% OFF PlexaDerm and free shipping. For more information and to order today please call 1(800) 925-0233 or visit www.plexaderm.com

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY SHEER SCIENCE}