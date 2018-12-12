Jake Burns picks up lunch tab for Henrico diners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Jake Burns chose to spread some holiday cheer to some diners at a Henrico County restaurant.

“It’s been cold and snowy outside and nothing better, on a cold and snowy day than a nice warm lunch. So, we came here to Melito’s for our CBS 6 Gives,” said Burns.

Burns surprised nearly a dozen unsuspecting customers who had just finished their meals.

“I was wondering, do you mind if I pay for your lunch today?" he asked.

Burns reminded the customers to pay it forward in the community, before surprising employees at Melito’s with a special tip.

“I just wanted to give you this before we headed out. We just went ahead and did a nice little tip for you folks for because they work so hard,” he said.

All month long, the CBS 6 news team will be in the community, helping people through random acts of kindness.

