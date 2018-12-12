Hendricks family in Chesterfield wins this weeks Let it Glow contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Do you have one of the best Christmas light displays in town? If so, Nikki-Dee Ray and CBS 6 want to show them off on television.

This week’s winners of the Let it Glow contest is the Hendricks family in Chesterfield County. Their Christmas light display is located in the 8400 block of Highland Glen Drive.

Paul Hendricks has been lighting up his Chesterfield home for the past 34 years.

The Christmas display features more than 70,000 lights, mostly LED, and a patriotic red, white and blue section to honor the military.

“Both of us (wife) has parents who were in the military so what we want to do is kind of honor our troops with the red, white, and blue trees,” said Paul.

If you would like to see the light display you will have to go to the back of the home near the lake.

“We want to say thank you for giving everyone a little bit of holiday cheer because this is such a huge and beautiful display,” said Nikki-Dee Ray.

You can also find the Hendrick's light display as a part of the Tacky Lights Tour.

