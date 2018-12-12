CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting incident

Posted 10:02 pm, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:06PM, December 12, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m., police received a call for random gunfire in the 3200 block of Tanners Way in Chesterfield County.

Upon arriving at the scene, police did not see anyone. But shortly after, a man showed up at Chippenham Parkway with two gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

 

 