Chesterfield Police investigate shooting incident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m., police received a call for random gunfire in the 3200 block of Tanners Way in Chesterfield County.

Upon arriving at the scene, police did not see anyone. But shortly after, a man showed up at Chippenham Parkway with two gunshot wounds.