VDOT switches focus to neighborhood roads: ‘Cabin fever is starting to set’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) say they have finished plowing operations on primary roads and Interstates, and are focusing on secondary and neighborhood roads Tuesday.

Erica Byrnside lives along Arch Road in Chesterfield and said she's been in the house since Sunday.

"Cabin fever is starting to set in a little," Byrnside said, as she shoveled her driveway Tuesday morning.

She said she saw two VDOT trucks pass by in the morning, and several more on days prior, including the day of the storm.

"It just kind of kept coming. I didn't expect it to snow for 12 hours but it did," she said.

Despite the amount of snow, she said conditions along Arch Road have been relatively clear since Monday.

However, along secondary roads nearby, snow plows continued to work to clear snow and ice.

Officials say crews are continuing to work 12-hour shifts, plowing and treating neighborhood roads in the 14-county district which includes Chesterfield, Amelia, Henrico, and Hanover.

“VDOT crews will continue to plow accumulated snow from the roads and treat icy patches with salt and sand until all roads are passable,” said a VDOT spokesperson. “Salt melts slick spots that have formed and sand provides traction for motorists. VDOT’s goal is to have one lane passable on all roads within 48 hours after the storm’s end.”

Officials warn that travel conditions may deteriorate overnight due to refreeze and black ice as temperatures drop below freezing.

VDOT also offered these tips to stay safe if traveling:

Completely clear your vehicle of snow and ice prior to driving. Sheets of ice and snow may fly off vehicles when traveling and can be dangerous to other drivers.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snowplows.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Click here to report a weather-related road issue to VDOT or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS. Visit 511virginia.org or call 511 from any phone in Virginia or using the free 511Virginia app for the latest road conditions and traffic info.