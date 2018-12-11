× New Richmond BBQ joint; Pig-N-Brew opens in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. — The latest arrival to Manchester’s growing restaurant scene is settling into the neighborhood.

Pig -N- Brew Barbecue Bar opened for business Nov. 30 at 1313 Hull St. in the building renovated by local investor/developer Charlie Westbrook, who is also a broker with One South Commercial.

The new venture is a partnership between Lamarr Johnson and Lamont Hawkins, the owner and pitmaster of Inner City Blues Carolina BBQ at 3015 Nine Mile Road in the East End.

“So far we’ve been received by the neighborhood pretty well,” Johnson said of the new Manchester spot. “Right now, it’s about service and seeing what people like on the menu.”

The 1,500-square-foot space, which includes a full bar with five televisions, seats about 50, Johnson said, and employs 10.

The duo invested more than $40,000 to outfit the space since first announcing in August 2017 its plans to open in the neighborhood.

Pig -N- Brew’s menu offers a variety of entrees and sandwiches that include its North Carolina-style barbecue sandwich, smoked wings, spare ribs, and fried fish and shrimp. Sides and desserts include collard greens, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, chocolate cake and peach cobbler.

“Everything that we do we make fresh in-house that day,” Hawkins said. “From making the sauces to the smoked meats that we have on the menu, we do it all here.”

