Outfits for Holiday Outings

Posted 12:12 pm, December 11, 2018

RICHMOND, Va - Stylist and fashion blogger Jammie Baker showed off three looks that can be repurposed for multiple events this holiday season. Jammie along with two models showed looks for events from a fancy night out to stylish joggers. You can find more tips from Jammie atwww.jammiebaker.com.