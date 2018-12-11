Outfits for Holiday Outings

RICHMOND, Va - Stylist and fashion blogger Jammie Baker showed off three looks that can be repurposed for multiple events this holiday season. Jammie along with two models showed looks for events from a fancy night out to stylish joggers. You can find more tips from Jammie atwww.jammiebaker.com.
