Kristen brings cheer to snow-weary travelers at Richmond airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It's been a frustrated few days for people traveling into or out of Virginia. A historic snowstorm Sunday cancelled or delayed numerous flights at Richmond International Airport. In an effort to bring some cheer to the faces of weary travelers, Kristen Luehrs visited the airport as part of her CBS 6 Month of Giving segment.

Kristen encountered several travelers who had their travel plans altered by winter weather.

She surprised those travelers with $100 gift cards.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.