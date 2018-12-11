Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Author Slash Coleman joined us to talk about his yearlong experiment and Healthy Mornings Speaker Series called "Laugh Yourself Healthy." Slash talked about his weekly laughter sessions and why making yourself laugh is good for your health.

Laugh Yourself Healthy will take place at Chrysalis Institute 213 Roseneath Rd. in Richmond Friday, December 14th from 8 - 9:15pm. This is a free event but seating is limited and reservations are recommended.

You can reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-mornings-december-2018-laugh-yourself-healthy-tickets-52665680468

For more information, contact Slash Coleman at 804-353-3799 or email him at rvalaughclub@gmail.comor visit www.rvalaughclub.com