Kidney donations could save a life

RICHMOND, Va. - Living organ donations, like kidney donations, can make a real difference in someone’s life, and the Virginia Commonwealth University Hume-Lee Transplant Center is at the forefront of these procedures. Dr. Marlon Levy, the director of the Hume-Lee Transplant Center, along with two former patients, Lonnel Lewis and Jasmine Lewis, joined us to talk about the impacts of these donations.

The VCU Hume-Lee Transplant Center is located at 1200 E. Marshall Street in Richmond. If you’d like more information about the center, and how you can help, you can give them a call at 804-628-0711 or at 804-828-2762. You can also visit their website, www.vcuhealth.org/transplant. You can also find them on social media. They’re on Facebook at VCU Health Hume Lee Transplant Center and on Twitter at @VCUTransplant.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY HUME-LEE TRANSPLANT CENTER}