Driver of logging trailer charged after accident spills logs across highway

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – The driver of a logging trailer that overturned on Patrick Henry Highway has been charged with ‘following too close’ after an accident resulted in the trailer overturning, spilling logs across the shoulder of the highway.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle crash at Patrick Henry Highway (Route 360) and Richardson Road.

An investigation reveals that a tractor hauling a trailer loaded with logs driven by Joshua Powers, 25, of North Carolina, was traveling westbound on Route 360 when Powers rear ended a farm tractor.

The impact pushed the farm tractor off of the right side of the road, while Powers traveled approximately 100 yards before overturning and losing the load.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.