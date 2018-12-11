Henrico water issue impacting traffic at Broad and Parham

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Expect some traffic delays at West Broad Street and North Parham Road in Henrico on Tuesday.

Henrico crews are working to repair a leaking water main or valve at the busy West End intersection.

The work is expected to last into late Tuesday night.

“Crews will close southbound Parham’s right through lane at Broad and will prevent turns from Broad onto southbound Parham,” a county spokesperson said.”Motorists attempting to turn from westbound Broad onto southbound Parham will be detoured to Skipwith Road before being reconnected to Parham. Motorists attempting to turn from eastbound Broad onto southbound Parham will be detoured to Hungary Spring Road and Skipwith before being reconnected to Parham.”

The Department of Public Utilities has not yet determined whether the repairs would impact water service in the area.