Firefighters rescue woman from West End apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a West End apartment complex.

Crews were called to the 4900 block of Beaver Lane, off Bremmer Boulevard between Staples Mill and West Broad Street, in Henrico County at about 10:15 a.m. Heavy fire was reported on the first floor of a three-story building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman trapped inside of her apartment. Firefighters recused that woman through her window.

Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley says a second person was able to escape the building but had to be treated for smoke Inhalation.

Officials say that no one had to be transported to the hospital in association with this fire.

"Folks think about being trapped by fire and they don't realize that the smoke is just as bad as the fire," said Rowley. "The smoke can be just as hot as the fire, it can be as much as a threat and it can trap you."

Crawley tells CBS 6 that the apartment building suffered significant damage in the fire.

