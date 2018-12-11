University of Richmond announces that football player Augustus Lee has died

RICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond is mourning the loss of football student-athlete Augustus Lee of Fairfax, Virginia.

The team announced Lee’s death Tuesday afternoon in a press release. The school has not released any details surrounding his death at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Augustus Lee,” head coach Russ Huesman said. “Gus was a terrific young man and a great member of our Richmond family. His loss is a true tragedy to those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gus’ family. This is a very difficult time for everyone in the Richmond Spider family.”

Lee graduated from Paul VI High School in Fairfax.

After redshirting in 2017, Lee was named the defensive most valuable player of the 2018 spring game. The defensive back appeared in all 11 games on special teams and defense in 2018.

“I have been in touch with Gus’s family to express our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire University,” said school President Ronald A. Crutcher. “He was an undeclared pre-business major and a good friend, especially to his teammates and his fellow student athletes. We extend our deepest sympathies to Gus’s family, his teammates, professors, and many friends on our campus.”

The school announced that the University Chaplaincy will host a gathering later Tuesday. University counseling and support services will also be available to students at that time.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the University’s chaplaincy when they are available.