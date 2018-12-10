CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

5 children killed in Ohio house fire

Posted 3:20 pm, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, December 10, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- Five children were killed in a fire Sunday night at a home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Two children died inside the house and three died at the hospital, WYTV reported.

Their mother, who was also injured in the fire, was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

The ages of the children are nine, three, two, and  a set of one-year-old twins.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and another one was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.