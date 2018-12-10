5 children killed in Ohio house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- Five children were killed in a fire Sunday night at a home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Two children died inside the house and three died at the hospital, WYTV reported.

Their mother, who was also injured in the fire, was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

The ages of the children are nine, three, two, and a set of one-year-old twins.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and another one was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.