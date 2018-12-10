Police investigating after man walks in to hospital with gunshot wound
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Police are in the midst of a shooting investigation after a man walked in to a Hanover County hospital with a gunshot wound.
Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police were notified of a ‘walk in’ at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hanover County.
The adult male, who was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg indicated that the incident took place in Richmond city.
Richmond Police are attempting to pinpoint a crime scene around the area of the 1800 block of N. 21st Street.
