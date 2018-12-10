× Police investigating after man walks in to hospital with gunshot wound

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Police are in the midst of a shooting investigation after a man walked in to a Hanover County hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police were notified of a ‘walk in’ at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hanover County.

The adult male, who was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg indicated that the incident took place in Richmond city.

Richmond Police are attempting to pinpoint a crime scene around the area of the 1800 block of N. 21st Street.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.