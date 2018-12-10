× Police arrest suspect in fatal Fredericksburg stabbing

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg woman is dead and her brother behind bars after a fatal stabbing incident Monday morning.

On December 10 around 11:30 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a 911 call for a stabbing in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court in Fredericksburg.

Once on scene, two victims were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

25-year-old Maria Martinez of Fredericksburg, the sister to the suspect, succumbed to her injuries. A second victim is in critical condition.

Daniel Alfredo Martinez, 21, was taken into custody shortly after the 911 call was made. He is being charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.