× Person of interest behind bars in connection to murder of 82-year-old man

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — One suspect is behind bars in connection to the murder of an 82-year-old man who was shot and killed in his Nottoway County home earlier this month.

On December 3, Leslie Crews was found dead inside his Poplar Lawn Road home with gunshot wounds to his upper body. According to Virginia State Police, several items were missing from Crews’ home as well.

An investigation by the VSP and the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office has led to some of the missing items from Mr. Crew’s residence being recovered, and a person of interest identified.

The person of interest is currently incarcerated at the Piedmont Regional Jail.

We continue to urge the importance of anyone with information to contact the Virginia State Police at (804)553-3445, Nottoway Sheriff’s office (434)645-9044, or Crime Solvers (434)645-7111.