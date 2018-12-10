Maryland quietly sets aside site for possible Redskins venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's been much speculation about the Washington Redskins returning home to Washington, DC at a proposed sports venue where the old RFK Stadium now stands.

But Maryland has quietly set aside a site in Prince George's county in hopes of keeping the team.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed today that the state made an agreement with the National Park Service last year to re-purpose the "Oxon Cove Park" and "Oxon Hill Farm" as a future stadium site.

The little-used 300-acre site includes a farm museum with live animals.

In 2016, the Redskins unveiled futuristic renderings of a potential new stadium concept.

The team has also investigated the possibility of putting a new stadium on a site near Dulles Airport in Virginia.