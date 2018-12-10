Laura makes special delivery to FedEx driver who goes above and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Ronnie Taylor is used to delivering packages as a driver for FedEx, but he’s gone the extra mile this year delivering good deeds not knowing he was being watched and would be recognized on social media.

Earlier this year, Taylor stopped to help a child he witnessed crash on his bike. That post made its way around the country and to the desk of the FedEx president and CEO. A couple months later, Taylor was recognized for helping Chesterfield tornado victims clean up storm debris from their yards.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Laura French chose to make a surprise special delivery to Ronnie at his Richmond home.

“He was thrilled to see us thinking we just came to show him Storm Rider, but he was speechless to find out that inside was a smart TV for his new apartment and we outfitted his 9-month-old daughter Ryan with his favorite brand Adidas. Ryan got a cute little workout outfit and Adidas shoes, said French.

“You know what Ronnie. We typically tell folks, ‘all we ask of you is to pay it forward,’ but you’ve done enough paying it forward this year for this entire community,” French told Taylor.

“I’m speechless… This is. This is crazy. This is really crazy,” said Taylor with a huge smile.

"When I got to pick who I was going to surprise this year. Without question, it was Ronnie Taylor,” said French.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.