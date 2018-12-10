× A ‘Richmond-famous’ guide to last-minute local gifts

RICHMOND, Va. — Did you know there are two weeks till Christmas — that’s a bit unraveling, right? Do you have everyone covered on your Christmas list? I am here to help (and do a little of the work for you). I consulted some local-lebrities and here are some things they love (and would gift), they’d love to receive (so listen up!), and a few free things (in case you’ve already blown your gifting budget).

I’ve linked up all the spots in ONE HANDY “GET YOUR LOCAL ON” LIST.

You’re welcome. (We accept any of these presents, by the way, on behalf of the individuals below.)

For me:

Local I love:

I have several pieces of Anther, Sun and Selene, and Kamili jewels and think everyone should have some. Also they are all women owned!

Broadbent Selections has the best Madeira and Broadbent Port (I can’t get enough).

Local I’d like to receive:

A ride around Richmond Raceway in a race car.

Free experience I’ve yet to do:

Tour the Pump House

Melissa Chase, 103.7 morning show host

Local she loves:

Rest In Pieces — “Their jewelry is wickedly cool – a scorpion necklace I picked up from there is one of my favorite pieces.”

Local she’d like to receive:

A Secret Forest — “They make these custom lollipops that I drool over every time they post a new snap on Instagram. I think it would be so fun to surprise friends with their own custom sweets!”

Hardywood Christmas Pancake beer — “He had one bottle at the brewery and now they’re allegedly sold out – we search for it around town like it’s a ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate shop!”

Amy Black Tattoo — “A friend once said, ‘if anyone can put magic into a tattoo, it’s Amy Black!.’ She has the most positive spirit and kindest vibes and her art work is brilliant.”

Her free experience she’s yet to do:

Virginia Museum of Fine Art — “I’ve been numerous times, but have not let my children experience the magic of visiting the exhibitions and collections there yet.”

Jack Lauterback, Melissa’s co-host

Local he loves

Triple Crossing Falcon Smash and Belle Isle Moonshine (Lauterback likes to drink local.)

Virginia Museum of Fine Art membership

Capital Chips — “They are spectacular. Whenever I can find them, I buy them. This is what I want in my stocking.”

Local items he’d like to receive:

Reservoir Rye Whiskey — “To my great regret, I’ve yet to try our local whiskey.”

His free experience he’s yet to do:

“Also much to my regret, I’ve never caught a Liberty or Death reenactment show at St. John’s Church.”

Cam Cooper, 92.1 Afternoon Radio

Local he loves:

Blanchard’s Coffee — His favorite roast is Dark as Dark, but he will take any of their locally-roasted beans.

Adiva Naturals — for hair care.

Local he’d like to receive:

Party at the Circuit Arcade — Leave it to Cooper to want to do it up with arcade games and booze.

Or

“One of those box fans hanging from the the ceiling at the Richmond Coliseum, before they tear it down,” Cooper said.

His free experience he’s yet to do:

VCU Institute for Contemporary Art

Greg Burton, sports announcer at Radio 910

Local he loves:

Flying Squirrels hats/shirts — “My friends and family love them because they are so unique and cool.”

Gearharts chocolate — “Add a bottle of red wine and you have a winner!” Burton said. (Might I suggest a Petit Verdot from Upper Shirley, Greg?)

Local he’d like to receive:

Dinner at Shagbark — “I’ve never been and me and the wife need a date night.”

Tickets to 2019 Eastern League All Star Game hosted by Flying Squirrels — “Parney knows how to have fun and this is going to be a blast.”

His free experience he’s yet to do:

Hanging out on Monument Avenue during the 10k — “I’m usually at the finish line which is fun.”

Kayaking down the James River — “I’ve had the opportunities but never pulled the trigger.”

Samantha Kanipe, The Richmond Experience

Local she loves:

Mac’s Smack Ultimate Fix — “This is a must in the winter,” Kanipe said.

Naked Goat Soap Company — Her favorite is the Queen Bee soap with honey, bergamot, and toffee.

Local she’d like to receive:

Anther Jewelry — (I don’t blame her. See above.)

Her free experience she’s yet to do:

The city hall observation deck

Matt Paxton, Legacy Navigator and Extreme Cleaning Expert featured on A&E’s “Hoarders.”

Local gifts he loves:

Black Dog Paddles or East Coast Board Sports “paddling along the James”

Local gifts he’d like to receive.

A gift certificate from Float Zone – “It’s my new favorite.”

Free experience he’s yet to do:

Biking the Virginia Capital Trail from Route 5 to Williamsburg, I really want to do it.