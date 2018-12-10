GRTC passengers should prepare for ‘significant’ delays and detours

RICHMOND, Va. — The GRTC Transit System told passengers to “prepare for significant service delays and potential detours in addition to planned snow routes” as Richmond continues to dig out from Sunday’s snow.

GRTC planned to continue limited service Monday until 9 p.m on snow routes.

“Limited snow route and CARE service resumes Tuesday after 7 a.m., and customers should expect delays through Tuesday morning as temperatures remain below freezing during morning service,” a GRTC spokesperson said. “GRTC Pulse stations and bus only lanes are being cleared of snow, but all service remains curbside, including across from median stations. Customers should prepare for continued service delays on the line.”

To learn about GRTC Snow Route, click here.

The GRTC Customer Service Call Center can be reached at 804-358-GRTC.