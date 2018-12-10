Enjoy The Sparkle at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season brings many events and activities for the whole family to Richmond, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The show runs from 5pm-10pm every night, though it is closed on December 24th and 25th.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-262-9887 or visit them online at www.lewisginter.org. You can also find them on social media atwww.Facebook.com/LewisGinter.

