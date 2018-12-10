Elderly couple without heat, hot water for months because of delinquent bill mix up: ‘It’s been a struggle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A elderly Richmond couple says they've been living without heat or hot water for months because of an outstanding utility bill that dates back 18 years, and wasn't incurred by the family.

61 year old Aaron Gilliam and his wife, Kimberly Barrow, say they weren't aware of the delinquent $700 bill until they moved into a new apartment in the city's East End. The couple says that the charges were from an old address on Grayland Avenue, and occurred after the family moved to another home in Maymont. The family says they never received a statement about the outstanding balance and even set up a another account in the new home.

"The only time I ever heard anything about it was this year," Gilliam says.

The couple is now using one space heater, supplied by their church to heat their home, and is warming up water in the microwave for sponge baths and washing dishes.

Both have mounting health issues, including strokes and COPD.

"It's been a struggle," Barrow says.

She says despite not being responsibly for the delinquent charges, her husband agreed to pay the bill in installments to have the gas connected in the new apartment.

"They told him it was $700 so he was trying to get somebody to talk to so he could make payments," Barrow says the city would only accept a full payment upfront.

The family says without the money to pay the bill in full, they must continue to live without hot water, heat and a stove. They hope they can resolve the issue as the winter grows colder.

"My kids want to come spend the night, my grand kids," Gilliams says. "We can't allow them to do it."

CBS 6 was unable to reach Richmond Utilities for a response by the time of publication.