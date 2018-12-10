Boosting your credit score

RICHMOND, Va. - We all strive for a perfect credit score of 850, but the reality is the average person fall between 600 and 750. But money expert JB Bryan says a big change is coming next year that could boost your score, and she joined us to share those details. To help you know more about money and personal finances, JB Bryan offers free webinars and seminars weekly. For more information, you can visit www.jbbryan.com.
