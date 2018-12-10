A taste of the Caribbean in a summer salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Kitchen Magician Chef Ausar AriAnkh took us to the tropics with his Caribbean Summer Salad with Herb Marinated Pan Seared Sea Bass. You can see more from Chef AriAnkh at www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com. Come on out and enjoy the Kitchen Magician’s food Saturday, December 15th from 5 to 8pm at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge road.

Caribbean Summer Salad with Herb marinated Pan Seared Sea Bass

Serves 4

Salad Ingredients:

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 medium mangos, peeled, seeded and diced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced

2 cups of Diced Pineapples

10 ounce spring lettuce mix

1 Cup of sliced scallions

1 Bunch of chopped Cilantro

1 Cup of candied Almonds

Dressing Ingredients:

½ cup of pineapple juice

½ cup of mango juice

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of fresh minced thyme

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Sea Bass ingredients:

1lb of Sea Bass filet cut into 4oz portions

Zest of 1 lime

1 Tablespoon of fresh thyme minced

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Preparation:

Season Sea Bass with ingredients and refrigerate for 2 hours. In a large bowl toss together all the salad ingredients. Put all salad dressing ingredients in a bowl except for olive oil. Whisk well until all ingredients are well combined. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking vigorously for 30 seconds. Pan sear fish until nicely caramelized and reaches the temperature of 145 degrees. Add dressing to salad and toss. Top with Sea Bass and a splash of dressing. Serve and enjoy!