Drivers crashing on snowy Virginia roads: ‘Please STAY HOME’

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are urging drivers to stay off the roads as snow continues to fall across most of Virginia.

“Roads in Prince George County are rapidly becoming snow covered and hazardous,” Prince George Police posted on Facebook. “Please limit any travel to essential needs only. Luckily this accident resulted in no injuries.”

“Route 15 is backed up with multiple accidents,” the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Secondary roads are in poor condition. VDOT is doing the best they can. Please STAY HOME and be safe.”

State Police have responded to more than 60 crashes in Virginia.

“Virginia State Police are responding to 32 traffic crashes in its Richmond Division; 14 crashes in its Appomattox Division; six crashes in its Wytheville Division; and 13 crashes in its Salem Division,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. “The majority of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles. No traffic fatalities have been reported at this time.”

VDOT warned drivers Sunday morning avoid travel in Virginia.

“VDOT crews are working around the clock to plow and treat roads in affected areas. Crews focus on treating interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, please slow down and allow operators the right of way.”

4 – 8 inches of snow expected in Richmond

Snow will be heavy at times this afternoon and last into the evening, especially across southern Virginia. Snowfall rates could exceed 1-2″ per hour.

There is the potential for a wintry mix by late in the day, especially near and east of I-95, with a period of rain possible as well. Areas near the coast and in southeastern Virginia will see rain and some mix. Highs will be in the lower 30s in the metro, but there will be some mid 30s to lower 40s near the coast and in southeastern Virginia.

Snow is getting deep out here! @VaDOTRVA is recommending everyone stay off the roads! @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/HjXeu75YGs — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) December 9, 2018

Final snow and sleet totals in Richmond will be between 4-8″ (the higher amounts occurring southwest of the city, and where no sleet or rain mixes in). Lesser amounts will fall well east of I-95, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Areas west of I-85 will see the highest snow totals with over a foot possible.

Snow and any mix will taper off tonight. Most areas will be dry by daybreak Monday.