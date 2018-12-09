VDOT reveals which roads crews will clear first during winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said Saturday that crews have already pretreated roadways ahead of the winter storm forecast to bring snow and freezing rain to much of the state.

"Southside Virginia and the southwest region are expected to be hardest hit, with precipitation starting early Sunday and lasting overnight into Monday morning," officials warned.

VDOT urges drivers to stay off roads once storm begins

While VDOT crews have pretreated roads, once snow falls, roads will be slick and driving conditions will be hazardous. Motorists are urged to stay off roads during the storm. About 70-percent of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles. By staying off roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs. Related Story

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Virginia snow VDOT and contract crews will be out in force around the clock to clear roads. When the storm hits, crews work to clear interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. Crews focus their efforts on those roads that carry the most traffic. Even after the storm has passed, avoid or limit travel until roads are in better condition. When traveling on snowy roads, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you, brake very lightly to avoid your tires from slipping on pavement and do not pass snowplows.

Click here to report a weather-related road issue to VDOT or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

Fun Facts from VDOT