Governor declares state of emergency
First major winter storm of the season arrives
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm brings snow to Virginia

Posted 8:44 am, December 9, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and the governor has declared a state of emergency as a snowstorm arrived in Richmond Sunday morning. Scroll down for updates on the situation in Central Virginia.

Scott Wise December 9, 20189:00 am

Scott Wise December 9, 20188:59 am