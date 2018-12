× Snow closes roads in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The snowstorm the blanketed Virginia Sunday has created treacherous driving conditions around the state.

In Henrico, police announced the following road closures (as of 4:45 p.m.):

Willey Bridge – bridge icing over

Interstate 64 on-ramps on West Broad Street in Short Pump

Springfield Road between Nuckols and Francistown in Glen Allen

Mechanicsville Turnpike southbound – Hanover line entering Henrico County