Rob Desir surprises families buying school supplies: ‘Thank you!’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway anchor Rob Desir surprised some families out shopping on Saturday.

"We're here at Walmart for our special CBS 6 Gives back-to-school edition," Desir said. "We're going to surprise a couple of families by paying for their school supplies."

Desir caught up with one family at the checkout buying crayons, paper, folders and other back-to-school staples.

That family was floored when Desir offered to pick up the tab for their order.

"That's awesome!" one man replied. "That's cool with me."

"Thank you!" the family's two children replied in unison.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.